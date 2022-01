The Bay Area rap community is mourning the death of superproducer Traxamillion, who passed away suddenly earlier today.

Prominent members of the Bay Area rap community are weighing in on the untimely death of producer Traxamillion.

According to reports, the hitmaking producer passed away suddenly today (January 2nd) at the age of 43. Traxamillion’s production style is widely credited for kicking off the Hyphy style of Hip-Hop music.

“I f##### with a lot of underground on the L.A. scene: the Aceyalones, the Abstract Rudes, Volume 10. I was in a group called Lackadaisical, our whole gimmick was on some lazy, laid-back s###. We was doing shows, in magazines. I was young, I was in high school. Then I kind of fell off, did some other stuff. After a while, the underground sound, I f##### with it…” Traxamillion told AllHipHop.com during an interview in 2006.

Traxamillion’s career took off when he linked with Keak Da Sneak on their 2005 song “Super Hyphy.”

“The way ‘Super Hyphy’ beat came about, my little cousins came through and were doing what they do, I was just inspired by that. I always try to keep that in the music. I came up with this beat and drove to Keak’s show in Santa Cruz. I gave him a CD and told him listen to track number three. He checked it out and loved it,” Traxamillion explained to AllHipHop.com.

Rappers like X-Raided, Paul Wall, and e40 were shocked at the news of tracks a million’s death, which was confirmed by.the Thizzler On The Roof’s Twitter account.

Rest In Peace @traxamillion 🙏🕊️ The San Jose producer who helped create the "Hyphy" sound passed away today. This is a huge loss for Northern California 💔 We send our condolences to his family & loved ones. #RIPTraxamillion pic.twitter.com/I3k4NsUq5M — Thizzler On The Roof (@TheThizzler) January 2, 2022

“Rest in peace tracks a million. The San Jose producer who helped create the ‘Hyphy’ sound passed away today. This is a huge loss for Northern California. We send our condolences to his family & loved ones,” read a message on the @TheThizzler Twitter account.

Traxamillion, born Sultan Banks, was produced hits for Bay Area heavyweights like Keak Da Sneak, Mistah F.A.B., The Pack, and Glasses Malone, Clyde Carson, San Quinn,, Too Short e40 and others.

“Rest up my fella you will be missed, e40,” said.