Trevor Noah Heading Back To South Africa To Host “LOL: Last One Laughing”

South African comedian Trevor Noah is heading back to his native country to host a popular comedy show. Check it out!

Trevor Noah has been announced as the host of South African comedy show “LOL: Last One Laughing.”

The former “Daily Show” host has signed on to host his native country’s version of “LOL: Last One Laughing,” an unscripted comedy series that challenges 10 comedians to make each other laugh while keeping a straight face themselves.

“I’m excited to be back home to host Prime Video’s first South African Original, ‘LOL: Last One Laughing,’ and to have a chance to connect with my home audience,” Trevor said in a statement, reports Variety. “I am equally delighted for the opportunity to be working alongside my fellow home-grown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains but gives back to the South African production and charity communities.”

The winner walks away with $50,000 for a South African charity of their choosing.

“We are delighted to be announcing Trevor’s momentous return home to South Africa as the host of Prime Video’s first South African Original, ‘LOL: Last One Laughing,'” added Ned Mitchell, Prime Video’s Head of Originals, Africa and Middle East. “Comedy, in all its forms, shines among South Africa’s most valuable treasures. Together with an A-list roster of this country’s incredible home-grown comedic talent competing for a great charitable cause, Trevor and Prime Video are demonstrating the depth of our shared ambition to invest and elevate the very best of South Africa for audiences locally and around the world.”

The six-part series has been set for a 2024 release. The “LOL” franchise has been launched in more than 20 international territories.