Trey Songz Accused Of Beating Down Bartender At Cardi B Show

Trey Songz has a new legal headache to deal with after he’s accused of smacking up a bartender.

Trey Songz is facing another legal problem over a public quarrel, a week after prosecutors in Missouri refused to proceed with charges following an alleged altercation with a cop at a football game.

Lawmakers concluded there was not sufficient proof against the R&B star to press on with their case following a fight at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in January, during the American Football Conference title match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Now a Los Angeles bartender has filed litigation against the “Bottoms Up” hitmaker.

The plaintiff insists he was attacked by Trey Songz during Cardi B’s appearance at the Hollywood Palladium on May 9th, 2019 because he asked the singer to get down off the bar, as he sat trying to view the show.

According to the legal documents, Trey disregarded the bartender’s warning that he wasn’t supposed to be sitting on the bar and supposedly hit him as he attempted to get his attention.

The bartender maintains he sustained physical pain and emotional and psychological damage as a result of the alleged attack, and he’s suing for damages.