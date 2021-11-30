Trey Songz Accused Of Sexual Assault In Las Vegas

Trey Songz is in trouble once again, after being accused of a sexual assault at The Cosmopolitan during his birthday weekend!

R&B star Trey Songz continues to live up to his bad boy reputation – and it could land him in prison.

According to TMZ, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has opened an inquiry into Trey and an alleged sexual assault.

An unidentified victim claimed Trey, born Tremaine Neverson, pulled off the sexual assault at The Cosmopolitan.

It is unclear when the alleged assault took place. However, Trey was in town over the weekend to celebrate his 37th birthday at hotspot Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday.

It is an accusation that is not unfamiliar to the “Bottoms Up” hitmaker.

In January 2020, Trey was sued for $10 million by a Jane Doe accuser, who claimed the singer put his hand up her dress and attempted to insert his fingers into her v##### during a New Year’s Eve party in 2018.

A second woman claimed Trey Songz put his hands down her pants and rubbed her butt the same evening, but that accuser never pressed charges and dropped a civil suit against him.

Luckily for Trey Songz, he was never criminally prosecuted for that incident. However, he was forced to pay up over the January 1st, 2018 incident, which he eventually settled with Jane Doe for an undisclosed amount.

In August of 2020, an Instagram model claimed Trey took her phone and locked her in the hotel room after a consensual encounter, in which he supposedly urinated on her during sexual intercourse.

He vehemently denied those allegations.

I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life. — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

“I usually stay quiet on this, but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” Trey Songz tweeted after the sordid claims surfaced.

Trey Songz is reportedly cooperating with authorities over the latest sexual assault allegation levied against him.