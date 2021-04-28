Trey Songz Escapes Felony For Putting Cop In Headlock During NFL Game

Trey Songz has beaten a felony charge claiming he beat up a cop during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.

R&B bad boy Trey Songz is in the clear after he was accused of assaulting a police officer in Kansas City last January.

Trey Songz was taken into custody and arrested after he tussled with a security guard at Arrowhead Stadium during the AFC title match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

The hit singer was targeted by security for allegedly disregarding the stadium’s coronavirus safety regulations, after he supposedly refused to wear his face mask.

Footage captured Trey fighting with a cop, who was punched and put in a headlock by the “Bottoms Up” hitmaker.

Prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri have decided to drop a slew of charges against Trey, who was originally charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and a felony charge of assaulting a police officer.

Despite the video, prosecutors felt they had insufficient evidence to convict Trey Songz.

Trey never seemed overly concerned about the kerfuffle.

Shortly after his arrest, he shared photos of himself wearing his face mask, flanked by a member of the venue’s security team.

“Chiefs game was lit (fun) right?!” Songz captioned the images, appearing to mock his headline-grabbing arrest.