Trey Songz Brings Out Clipse During Virginia Concert

No Malice and Pusha T run through their biggest hit in the Hip-Hop duo’s home state.

Trey Songz has been crisscrossing the nation as part of the Love Hard Tour. When that trek hit Hampton, Virginia on Saturday (March 16), the R&B singer shared the stage with fellow VA natives Clipse.

No Malice and Pusha T of Clipse joined Trey Songz inside the Hampton Coliseum. The Hip-Hop duo performed their classic hit “Grindin'” for the live audience.

In addition, Love Hard Tour concertgoer Robert Jackson proposed to his girlfriend, Jaylah Stephenson, during Songz’s set. The Petersburg, Virginia-born vocalist serenaded the newly engaged couple.

Previously, Trey Songz brought out Detroit rapper/actor Kash Doll in the Motor City. Kash Doll later thanked the Back Home album creator for inviting her to the show in her hometown.

The Love Hard Tour also features R&B stars Keyshia Cole, Jahiem and K. Michelle. After hitting Philadelphia on Sunday (March 17), Trey Songz, Keyshia Cole and Jahiem head to Houston for a March 22 date.

Trey Songz released his Back Home studio LP in October 2020. The project peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also has two Billboard 200 chart-toppers with 2012’s Chapter V and 2014’s Trigga.

Clipse broke out with the gold-certified Lord Willin’ album in August 2002. No Malice and Pusha T’s debut studio LP hosted The Neptunes-produced single “Grindin'” which became a Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 hit.