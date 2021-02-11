Trey Songz To Perform Live At Valentine’s Day PPV Virtual Concert Experience

(AllHipHop News)
Trey Songz has been in the news a lot lately. Last month, he had an altercation with a law enforcement officer at a Kansas City Chiefs football game. Then, he was allegedly the victim of a sex tape leaking.
Now, Songz is turning his attention back to the music. LiveXLive Media announced a special Valentine’s Day Pay-Per-View Virtual Concert Experience starring the R&B singer. Both couples and single people can live stream the event on February 14 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.
@livexlive https://t.co/5F5ap0rCKc pic.twitter.com/GCIAIWQGeG
— Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 9, 2021
“As an artist-driven company, working closely with talent like Trey Songz in creating unique content provides fans with an authentic connection and experience,” states Roe Williams, LiveXLive’s recently appointed Global Head of Talent and Artist Relationships.
Williams continues, “Through this PPV virtual concert, which includes intimate interviews, real-time interactive fan engagement, virtual merch, and more, we are able to deliver a strong moment in music for this Valentine’s Day special.”
The virtual show will take place in Los Angeles. Fans will get to watch the Back Home album creator perform live via LiveXLive’s website. Ticket pricing for “Valentine’s Day Entrée – Featuring Trey Songz” begins at $19.99 at www.livexlive.com.