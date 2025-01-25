Trick Daddy Defends Nelly’s Inauguration Gig With Kodak Black & 6ix9ine Reference

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trick Daddy isn’t the only one who is on Nelly’s side either—in fact, Michael Blackson has something to say on his behalf too!

Trick Daddy has thrown his support behind Nelly, as the Country Grammar rapper continues to face backlash for performing at an event during Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On Friday (January 24), the Florida native appeared on radio broadcast for 103. 5 The Beat Miami and gave his two cents on the controversy.

To make his point, Trick Daddy ended up weaving in a striking metaphor about Kodak Black’s collaboration with 6ix9ine during the New York rapper’s notorious 2018 legal battle following the indictment of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

“A lot of people is upset about artists performing at the inauguration, and you know me, I have an unpopular opinion about that,” Trick Daddy said.

Trick Daddy defends Nelly and says Nelly got paid $1.5 million to perform at President Donald Trump's inauguration celebration.



(🎥 103. 5 The Beat Miami/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/400nhxy3qi — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 24, 2025

Drawing a parallel to Kodak Black’s past partnership with 6ix9ine, Trick Daddy reminded listeners how the public outcry surrounding that collaboration drowned out how lucrative of an opportunity it was for Kodak as an individual.

“Listen, I remember when Kodak Black did the song with Tekashi 6ix9ine, and everybody was saying, ‘Oh he a rat, he a rat’,” he recalled. “Well, maybe y’all a rat. He’s not my rat.”

Trick Daddy went on to celebrate the payday the St. Louis rapper secured for the gig, bringing the whole statement full-circle by remarking on the bag Kodak got for working with 6ix9ine, as well.

“Nelly did a podcast where he was explaining himself about performing,” he said. “First of all, Nelly, congratulations for that $1.5 million you got for that show. I wish they’d give me $1.5 million. Tekashi gave me $250,000. I would have did the verse for him. It’s not nothing personal when it’s your business.”

He added, “If my worst enemy booked me to do a concert, I’m going to do that concert. If he booked me in a territory where I was beefing or I had what y’all call these days ops, I’m going to do that concert.”

Trick Daddy isn’t the only celebrity who has come to Nelly’s defense following the inauguration. On January 21, comedian/actor Michael Blackson shared an Instagram post featuring behind-the-scenes footage of his experience with Nelly during his performance.

Along with the flicks and clips, Blackson wrote a lengthy caption for the post in which he called for the Black community to work with Trump or else run the risk of sitting around angry for the next four years, an attitude he says he picked up from his personal conversations with Nelly.

Check out the post above to catch Blackson’s full defense of Nelly’s inauguration performance.