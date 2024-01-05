Trick Daddy Goes Off On Katt Williams For Blasting Rickey Smiley

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Florida-based rapper does not hold back on the comedian.

Katt Williams rattled the entertainment industry with his Club Shay Shay interview. His brutal takes on Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley and others went viral. The stand-up comic’s commentary also inflamed numerous celebrities, including Trick Daddy.

While appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Katt Williams responded to previous comments made by fellow comedian Rickey Smiley. In February 2023, Smiley told Sharpe that he almost played Money Mike in Friday After Next instead of Williams.

Trick Daddy took issue with Katt Williams’s response to Rickey Smiley. The Miami-bred recording artist went live on social media to defend the former Dish Nation co-host. Trick did not hold back his thoughts on Williams.

“All my life, all my career, I’ve been a nephew, a brother, a little cousin, a fan of Rickey Smiley,” Trick Daddy declared. “Katt Williams, your little p####-ass get on the Sharpe show and just get in your little b####-ass feelings and you say all type of s### you ain’t supposed to say.”

The Based on a True Story album creator also stated, “You said some slick s### about me in one of your stand-ups. You were being sarcastic saying that if Trick Daddy can own a restaurant, you can do anything… Keep my name out your mouth, b####-ass n####! Keep Rickey Smiley’s name out your mouth!”

Trick Daddy also claimed that all of the comedians Katt Williams mentioned on Club Shay Shay have more money than both of them. The 49-year-old rapper also accused Williams of belittling other Black men for likes, shares, and views.

Rickey Smiley Responds To Katt Williams’s Club Shay Shay Interview

Katt Williams’s main issue with Rickey Smiley stemmed from the radio personality claiming their roles in Friday After Next were nearly reversed. Smiley portrayed Santa Claus in the 2002 comedy while Williams starred as Money Mike.

“This man told you he had Katt Williams’ role, he was going to be Money Mike, and Katt Williams was going to be Santa Claus,” Williams expressed to Shannon Sharpe.

The 52-year-old Cincinnati native added, “200 Black comedians auditioned for the role of Money Mike with me. You’re saying all 201 of us were auditioning, and you had already had the role and had already shot the role in four days?”

In addition, Williams said Rickey Smiley was “bitter” during the filming of Friday After Next. Smiley responded to the Wild ‘n Out alumnus by insisting, “I went out to audition for Friday After Next as Money Mike, not as Santa Claus. That is the honest-to-God truth.”