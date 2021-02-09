Trina Talks Female Rappers Giving Her Credit For Inspiring Them

(AllHipHop News)
While modern-day tracks like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” and City Girls and Doja Cat’s “P#### Talk” have led to pearl-clutching responses, women in Hip Hop have been expressing their sexuality on wax for decades. From Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” to Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda,” the ladies have never been shy about sharing their wants and desires.
For example, South Florida’s Katrina Laverne Taylor (aka Trina) first grabbed people’s attention in 1998 with her sexually-explicit verse on Trick Daddy’s “Nann N####” single. The self-described Da Baddest B#### also rapped about other topics related to feminity and living a glamorous life in the new millennium.
Trina is now one of the stars of VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip-Hop Edition along with Trick Daddy, Ray J, Yung Joc, Lil Fizz, Lil Scrappy, Yandy Smith, Karlie Redd, and other LHH alum. The Associated Press caught up with Trina to discuss the show, but she also chatted about her influence on this generation of female rap stars.
“Mostly, the girls in Hip Hop, I’m going to honestly say, have given me credit, have honestly shared some type of small story or small thing that I’ve done that has inspired them or has done something to enlighten them or something that they have said, ‘Oh boy, I remember this XYZ,'” said Trina.
She continued, “So I have to give them credit for that. From the biggest to the smallest, from the new girls to the ones that are major. I’m one of those that can say, ‘Girls give me credit.’ Because I hear it all the time. I hear it in songs. I hear it in interviews. I see it. When I see them it’s love… That’s because I always give love.”