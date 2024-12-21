Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Drags NBA Legend’s Parenting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pharrell Williams has been named a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, spotlighting efforts to expand education, cultural preservation, and entrepreneurship for marginalized communities.

Trinity Rodman, professional soccer player and daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, revealed deep emotional challenges in her relationship with her father during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The 22-year-old Washington Spirit forward described the former Chicago Bulls star as “not a dad” and said his behavior throughout her childhood made it difficult for them to forge a healthy connection.

“He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” Trinity said during the hour-long interview, reflecting candidly on the estranged bond they share.

Rodman’s mother, Michelle Moyer, was married to Dennis Rodman between 2003 and 2012.

Alongside Trinity, the former couple shares a son, DJ, now 23. Trinity recounted their family dynamic and pointed to her father’s relentless party lifestyle as a key factor in the breakdown of their home life.

“We tried to live with him, but he’s having parties 24/7. He’s bringing random b**ches in,” she alleged. “I think my mom just saw the situation of, ‘We love each other. It’s not gonna work. For my kids, I can’t have them seeing you treat me this way, embarrass me this way, and have the party scene all the time.’”

The soccer star revealed that financial responsibility from her father also waned following her parents’ divorce.

“Before the divorce happened, my dad was actually helping, moneywise,” she said. “When the divorce happened, it was just like, ‘F**k you guys.’”

Trinity also clarified her intentions in discussing her father publicly, saying she wanted to bring “realism” into the conversation instead of sugarcoating the ordeal.

“This is my opportunity to, kind of, talk more—I don’t want to say negatively, but more realistically about it,” she shared.