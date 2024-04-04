Trippie Redd Claims DNA Test Revealed Baby Named EP After Not His  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Last November Trippie Redd announced he had welcomed a son, but now he claims a DNA test proved he’s not the father.

He confessed during a conversation with YouTuber and rapper DDG, who recently welcomed a child with Halle Bailey. DDG attempted to talk fatherhood with Redd, pointing out they “had a kid around the same time.”

However, Trippie Redd quickly shut him down, claiming, “Bruh, I got a DNA test. I don’t even got a kid.”

He continued, “I swear, bro. I thought I did, and then I told the world that. Like, ahead of time, I never got no DNA test. And I ended up getting a DNA test and it wasn’t my kid.”

Redd revealed he got the paternity test on his mother’s advice and said the result left him confused.

“I feel like all the things I was going through during that time was like, really f###### with me,” he added. “That’s why I couldn’t go on tour, or like, couldn’t do shows and s###. I couldn’t really get in my s####, and feel good and s###. It was a lot of s### going on. Just a lot of confusion. I mean, it’s life. A lot of s### just happens. Maybe it happened for a reason.”

Last November, Trippie Redd announced he was the father of a little boy and posted images of the newborn on social media. He claimed the little boy was named Saint Michael White, the same name as an EP he released that month.

Furthermore, Trippie Redd announced he canceled his “Take Me Away Tour” “because I had to deliver my son.”