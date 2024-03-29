Trippie Redd Denies Label Paid Producer To Trash Machine Gun Kelly Collab “genre: sadboy EP”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trippie Redd really told this producer to put his money where his Twitter (X) fingers are!

Trippie Redd is attempting to kill off rumors his record label paid a producer to start an argument on Twitter (X) ahead of the release of his collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly, genre : sadboy EP.

On Wednesday (March 27), Redd addressed the producer on the social media platform after the user, whose username appears to be Kai, tweeted remarks disparaging their upcoming production credit on the album. In his initial remarks, Redd appeared to shrug off the negativity by simply severing ties with the beatmaker.

Kai wrote, “The way I just learned I have a beat placement in this this morning and I know it’s bout to be the worst song I’ve ever heard.”

Redd prompltly responded, “Thanks for letting me know. You have been removed from the album. Good luck.”

Thanks for letting me know. You have been removed from the album. Good luck https://t.co/cpVaobJE4N — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) March 28, 2024

In response, Kai claimed he was unbothered by being removing from the project, alluding to being paid in advance by the “Topanga” rapper’s record label, 10K Projects, because all of this was part of the rollout plan. However, Redd appeared to call cap on Kai’s rap and requested proof of such arrangement.

“@kaixan2k u don’t even deserve this mention but show proof you got paid or log off. My last tweet about this. Project out tomorrow,” Redd wrote.

Redd proceeded to further call the producer out and accuse him of lying after Kai appeared to provide an invoice outlining the agreement for the altercation, which Redd also suggested was fabricated.

“The fact you took your time out to make this fake a## s### instead of getting the free bandz Is crazy,” Redd wrote.

The fact you took your time out to make this fake ass s### instead of getting the free bandz Is crazy — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) March 28, 2024

Eventually, Machine Gun Kelly also found his way into the thread and took the opportunity to back Trippie Redd up in his approach to calling the producer out, tweeting “Played himself for twitter likes [Clown emoji].”

As Trippie Redd continued to engage in the back-and-forth with Kai in the thread of tweets, he even went as far as offering $10,000 if he was presented with definitive proof that his label did indeed pay for promotion, despite merely being a licensee of the project, which is being distributed through Interscope.

The album is distributed by interscope. & licensed by interscope not 10k. Can you read. Why would 10k send you something they just getting paid from the profits. I know it’s fake but stil why. But again did you get paid or not. Show your Proff. I’ll give u 10 bandz free and clear — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) March 28, 2024

In addition to 10K Projects, genre : sadboy EP will also be jointly licensed through Machine Gun Kelly’s EST 19XX, LLC imprint. In addition the the lead single “Lost Boys” the EP will include a total of 10 tracks and is set to arrive on Friday (March 29).

Check out the video for “Lost Boys” below.