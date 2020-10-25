Trippie Redd Plans To Terrify Fans At Drive-in Movie Screenings

(AllHipHop News)
Trippie Redd is helping his fans escape from reality this Halloween since 2020 is has pretty much been a horror movie in itself, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
First up, Trippie just dropped off a six-minute release called “Spooky Sounds” with scary sound effects featuring titles like “Woooo,” “Laugh” and a classic door creaking with a horrifying laugh.
Trippie’s eerie collection of sound effects serve as a teaser for his highly anticipated album Pegasus, which is due out on October 30th. On the day of the album release, Trippie will be in Miami where he will preside over a socially distanced, drive-in movie screening of his favorite horror movies: “Candyman” (1992) and “Jeepers Creepers” (2001).
“I really just miss seeing my fans,” Trippie said. “I figured these events would be a good way to celebrate Pegasus with them.”
In addition to the Miami screening, Trippie has organized the drive-in movie screenings in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York City.
Pegasus, which features guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Future, Quavo , and others, is Trippie’s first full-length project since his #1 album A Love Letter To You 4.
Check out the locations to watch some horror flicks with Trippie Redd and his fans.
Miami
Location: Carflix Cinema
Date: October 30, 8:00 PM EST
Los Angeles
Location: Archlight Drive-In
Date: October 30, 8:00 PM PST
Atlanta
Location: The Springs Cinema & Taphouse
Date: October 30, 8:00 PM EST
New York City
Location: Brooklyn Army Terminal
Date: October 30, 8:00 PM EST