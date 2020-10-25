Trippie Redd Plans To Terrify Fans At Drive-in Movie Screenings

Pegasus
October 24, 2020

Trippie Redd has organized a night of horror for his die-hard fans as he prepares to release his new album "Pegasus."

Trippie Redd is helping his fans escape from reality this Halloween since 2020 is has pretty much been a horror movie in itself, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

First up, Trippie just dropped off a six-minute release called “Spooky Sounds” with scary sound effects featuring titles like “Woooo,” “Laugh” and a classic door creaking with a horrifying laugh.

Trippie’s eerie collection of sound effects serve as a teaser for his highly anticipated album Pegasus, which is due out on October 30th. On the day of the album release, Trippie will be in Miami where he will preside over a socially distanced, drive-in movie screening of his favorite horror movies: “Candyman” (1992) and “Jeepers Creepers” (2001).

“I really just miss seeing my fans,” Trippie said. “I figured these events would be a good way to celebrate Pegasus with them.” 

In addition to the Miami screening, Trippie has organized the drive-in movie screenings in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York City. 

Pegasus, which features guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Future, Quavo , and others, is Trippie’s first full-length project since his #1 album A Love Letter To You 4.

Check out the locations to watch some horror flicks with Trippie Redd and his fans.  

Miami

Location: Carflix Cinema

Date: October 30, 8:00 PM EST

 

Los Angeles

Location: Archlight Drive-In

Date: October 30, 8:00 PM PST

 

Atlanta

Location: The Springs Cinema & Taphouse

Date: October 30, 8:00 PM EST

 

New York City

Location: Brooklyn Army Terminal

Date: October 30, 8:00 PM EST

