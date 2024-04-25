Trippie Redd Names Drake’s “Back To Back” As GOAT Diss Song

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Did Drizzy drop the greatest diss ever?

Many Hip-Hop fans have been engrossed with the multiple diss verses and diss songs that have emerged recently. But what is the greatest diss song of all time? According to Trippie Redd, a Canadian superstar put out the best diss in Hip-Hop history.

Ohio natives Trippie Redd and Machine Gun Kelly appeared on Complex’s GOAT Talk series. The Genre: Sadboy EP collaborators had to give their personal GOAT diss song during the conversation.

MGK implied his “Rap Devil” track aimed at Eminem as his answer. After laughing at his musical partner, Trippie said, “I like the ‘Back to Back’ s###. That was hard.” Drake dropped “Back to Back” in 2015 to diss then-rival Meek Mill.

In addition, Trippie Redd named Young Thug as the GOAT rapper. Machine Gun Kelly shouted out Drake’s Young Money mentor, Lil Wayne, as the greatest MC to ever pick up a microphone.

Machine Gun Kelly’s feud with Eminem included several response records from both rappers, including MGK’s “Rap Devil and Em’s “Killshot.” The Cleveland-bred entertainer also had a public issue with G-Eazy.

Trippie Redd infamously beefed with 6ix9ine. There were reports of violence involving the 10K Projects labelmates. However, former 6ix9ine associate, Anthony “Harv” Ellison, claimed the friction with Redd was staged for publicity.