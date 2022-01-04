Tristan Thompson Apologises To Khloe Kardashian After Paternity Test Results

Tristan Thompson has apologized to the mother of his child after he was determined to be the father of Maralee Nichols’ newborn child.

Tristan Thompson is now a confirmed father of three after a paternity test confirmed he is the father of a baby boy. He issued a statement apologizing to his former girlfriend and mother of his child, Khloe Kardashian.

On Monday, Tristan Thomspon accepted responsibility for his son and had some words for those he hurt.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he said via his Instagram Story. “I take full responsibility for my actions.”

He continued and said he will step up now that he is legally determined to be the father. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Tristan then turned to those who were affected by his choices.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Next Tristan directed his attention to the mother of his daughter, Khloe Kardashian. “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. “

According to Tristan Thompson, though he and Khloe split in the summer, he still has a lot of love for her. “I have the utmost respect and love for you,” he said. Regardless of what you may think. “

He had one more apology before signing off, “Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloe Kardashian, 37, shares three-year-old daughter True with basketball star Tristan Thompson. He also has a four-year-old son, Prince whom he shares with Jordan Craig.