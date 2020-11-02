Trolls Bully Travis Scott Into Deactivating His Instagram Over Batman Costume

(AllHipHop News)
Travis Scott has quit Instagram after snaps of his Halloween costume were trolled by fans.
The 29-year-old musician appeared to depart the platform on Sunday after his Batman costume was met with jokes and mean comments from his followers.
Astroworld star Travis dressed up as the DC Comics hero and showed off the Michael Keaton inspired suit, which was brown in color, while he posed next to his vehicles of the same hue.
However, the look didn’t get the response the hitmaker hoped for, with a number of fans comparing the costume more to a cockroach than the caped crusader.
While many think he deleted his page because of the costume, others have speculated that Travis is stepping back from the platform as he’s gearing up to release new music.
Why is it brown pic.twitter.com/s5HfermfG1
— Benson Biju (@BensonBiju5) November 2, 2020
you fr deleted your instagram because you were getting flamed for your halloween costume💀😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FMhEcmv75v
— david🦃❌🥜 (@driippydavid) November 1, 2020
Dude Travis on insta said pic.twitter.com/KeJ8KnuJwm
— 🅱️enzy (@enzy06082415) November 2, 2020