Trouble Murder Suspect Accepts Plea Deal With Hefty Prison Sentence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trouble was laid to rest in June of 2022, and his suspected murderer had been held in jail without bond since his arrest that same year.

The man accused of murdering Atlanta rapper Trouble has accepted a plea deal that will see him spend the next two decades in prison.

According to reports from Atlanta News First and Fox5 Atlanta, Jamichael Jones pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Friday (March 21) in connection to the June 2022 shooting death of Trouble (real name Mariel Semonte Orr).

Jones accepted the plea deal on the same day jury selection was set to begin for his trial. Jones had initially faced multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal damage to property and family battery. However, under the terms of the negotiated plea, he pleaded guilty to felony murder and received a 20-year prison sentence.

Jamichael Jones receives a 20 year prison sentence for the murder of Trouble after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter



Jones was facing charges of malice murder; felony murder; aggravated assault; possession of a firearm during commission of a felony; criminal damage to… https://t.co/9MdAdkg0Cl pic.twitter.com/RePYowmsBY — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 21, 2025

Trouble was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in Conyers, where police found him lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. The events leading up to Trouble’s death were pieced together through witness statements and surveillance footage. Deputies were first alerted to the scene after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor who heard a female resident screaming for help.

Investigators learned that Jones had recently broken up with the woman who lived at the apartment. Authorities said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. Trouble had traveled to visit a female friend at the complex when Jones, her ex-boyfriend, arrived and an altercation ensued.

Jones reportedly forced his way inside and discovered Trouble asleep in her bed. He then began attacking the woman, prompting Trouble to intervene. A struggle followed, during which Trouble was shot. He was rushed to Rockdale County Piedmont Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Deputies recovered a spent .40 caliber shell casing at the scene but did not find a firearm.

Authorities tracked down Jones through surveillance footage and witness testimony. Investigators visited his mother’s home, where they were able to speak with Jones over the phone. Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett noted that Jones surrendered to authorities a few days later, after being urged to turn himself in by his mother.