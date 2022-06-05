Rapper Trouble Shot And Killed In Atlanta; Mike WiLL Made-It, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Others React

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tragedy has struck the Atlanta rap community again. This time, Trouble DTE was shot and killed in the city last night. Read more.

The Atlanta rap community is mourning the shocking loss of one of their own this morning- with the death of Trouble DTE.

According to reports, the 35-year-old rapper, born Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot and killed while sitting in his car last night (June 4th).

Details surrounding Trouble’s death are still coming forward, but his sister and his ex-girlfriend Alexis Sky confirmed the news.

“Never would have imagined getting the call this morning. Lost for words. Sorry this happen to you Skoob…Praying for your kids and family,” Alexis Sky wrote.

Trouble made his debut in April of 2011 with the release of his debut mixtape “December 17th.” He released two studio albums, Edgewood (2018) and Thug Love (2020).

The rapper was signed with Mike WiLL Made-It and his critically acclaimed label, Ear Drummer Records.

Mike WiLL Made-It commented on the tragedy as well, writing “REST EASY SKOOB” on his Instagram stories page along with several pictures of himself with Trouble.

Trouble’s last message was telling. He revealed that he was trying to get home safely and avoid any problems on the streets of Atlanta.

“Its toooooooo many 12 of for me tonight IM GOIN HOME‼️

Yall move smoove outchea ✌🏾,” Trouble’s last message on Twitter reads.

R.I.P. Trouble 😔 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 5, 2022

And I woke up to rip trouble…. Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!! https://t.co/P9Kebuct9p — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 5, 2022

Damn trouble was somebody i use to really preach to and help spiritually. And he was learning how to be happy and live life. This one kinda hurt me i ain’t gon front — lil duval (@lilduval) June 5, 2022