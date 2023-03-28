Troy Ave Readies New Album On Heels Of Taxstone’s Conviction

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Troy Ave testified against Taxstone, who was convicted of manslaughter and other charges for a 2016 shooting.

Troy Ave plans to drop a new album titled Dear Hater, I Won on Friday (March 31).

The Brooklyn native’s latest project will arrive a few weeks after he testified against Daryl “Taxstone” Campbell. Taxstone was convicted of killing Troy Ave’s bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter in a 2016 shooting at New York’s Irving Plaza.

“This album is for motivational use,” Troy Ave said in a press release. “I want and know people will become inspired by looking at my story and obstacles. I really shed blood, sweat and tears to make this album.”

He added, “And the crazy part is I didn’t make it for myself. I made it for all the supporters that have been riding with me. All the naysayers that received and spread misinformation. This project will give hope to the hopeless.”

Earlier this month, Troy Ave released the album’s title track to taunt Taxstone. A New York jury found Taxstone guilty of manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree on March 23.

A judge will sentence Taxstone on April 19.

Listen to Troy Ave’s song “Dear Hater, I Won” below.