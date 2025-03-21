Trump Signs Order To Axe Federal Education Department In Dramatic Ceremony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump continued his mission to dismantle the Department of Education surrounded by schoolchildren at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Thursday (March 20). The former president signed an executive order instructing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to “take all necessary actions to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education.” The controversial move aims to […]

Donald Trump continued his mission to dismantle the Department of Education surrounded by schoolchildren at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Thursday (March 20).

The former president signed an executive order instructing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to “take all necessary actions to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education.”

The controversial move aims to transfer academic oversight back to state and local authorities and reduce the federal government’s role in education policy.

Trump claimed the department is “doing us no good,” adding, “We’re going to eliminate it, and everyone knows it’s the right thing to do.”

In a theatrical moment, Trump turned to the children seated at desks around him and asked, “Should I do this?” before signing the order.

Trump signs an Executive Order dismantling the Department of Education pic.twitter.com/tsp8CIDBem — Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2025

The executive action also explicitly bans federally funded education programs from promoting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives or gender ideology.

Trump’s administration has already drastically reduced the department’s workforce.

On March 11, 2025, the Department of Education announced nearly half of its employees would lose their jobs. Those affected will be placed on administrative leave starting Frida (March 21).

However, abolishing the department altogether isn’t as simple as signing an executive order. Congress established the Department of Education in 1979, and only Congress can fully dismantle it.

Critics have slammed Trump’s actions, arguing the cuts will worsen the already existing inequalities in America’s education system.

Legal challenges are anticipated, with multiple advocacy groups working on lawsuits to halt the order.