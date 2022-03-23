URL returns to Atlanta with its ‘Any Given Sunday 2’ event headlined by a battle between Tsu Surf and Cortez.

Ultimate Rap League (URL) returns to Atlanta this weekend for the first time in almost three years.

URL will host its Any Given Sunday 2 event at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta on Sunday (March 27). A battle between Tsu Surf and Cortez headlines the card.

“This is the biggest grudge match in the culture, taking place on its biggest stage,” Cortez said in a press release. “We both are legends and this will be one of those career-defining moments added to our legacy.”

Tsu Surf referred to the battle as “another day in the office.”

URL’s upcoming event also features Danny Myers vs. Ave, Charlie Clips vs. Lu Castro and Calicoe vs. Chess. Fans will be able to stream the battles live on Caffeine.TV.

“Any Given Sunday 2 is going to be a special card, curated with battles that I’ve personally wanted to see for some time,” URL founder Smack White said. “While everyone is excited about the Surf and Cortez battle, any one of the four battles on the lineup has the potential to be battle of the night, creating more classic battles for the league.”

Watch a trailer for Any Given Sunday 2 below and check out more battles on the official URL app.