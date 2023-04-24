Tucker Carlson And Fox News Part Ways Following “The Big Lie” Controversy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, even though he was the highest rated talking head in TV news. The departure comes in the aftermath of the network losing a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

Tucker Carlson, a popular Fox News host, is parting ways with the conservative network after over two decades of service. His last show was April 21. He did not get to say “goodbye.”

Carlson’s departure comes at a time of significant upheaval within Fox News. The network has faced criticism from a multitude of places for its role in promoting false claims about the 2020 election, known largely as “The Big Lie” or “Trump’s Big Lie.” Furthermore, Fox News recently settled a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

This news came as a shock for many viewers, as the conservative commentator was a staple of the network’s primetime lineup. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” raked in an average audience of 4.33 million viewers, the most of any cable news program in history.

Carlson has been one of the most influential and controversial figures in conservative media. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” spoke to their constituency on a range of issues, from immigration to race relations to COVID-19. He challenged liberal media narratives unapologetically and, oftentimes inaccurately.

Carlson’s departure raises questions about his future plans. Early speculation suggests he may be considering a run for political office, but he has yet to comment about his departure from Fox News. Clearly, there are going to be a plethora of new opportunities in media.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” Fox News said in a statement.