Tucker Carlson Launching Show On Elon Musk’s Twitter

No information has been released about the show, other than it will resemble the show he had on FOX News.

Tucker Carlson did not stay out of work for long.

It seems weeks after being fired from FOX News, where for years he was the top-paid anchor, is now relaunching his show on Twitter.

The controversial conservative announced the news on Tuesday, May 9, saying he chose the platform because in his opinion it is the only one that still allows free speech.

It is not that shocking since Elon Musk now owns Twitter and, in the past, has urged his millions of people to vote Republican.

There also seems to be a relationship between Musk and Carlson, as he appeared on his Fox show right before he got axed.

He dropped the news on Twitter via a video.

Carlson started off the clip by saying “The news is full of lies.”

He said that as a 30-year vet in newsrooms, he says the news is usually filtered by some other partisan entities with agendas.

The pundit said just because a media source’s lawyers fact checks the stories and gives you those facts, “doesn’t make it true,” and hiding behind such lies is one of “the stealthiest and most insidious kind” of lies.



In fact, he says, there are outlets deliberately lying to the public.

“You know, that if you bump up against those limits, often enough you will be fired,” he said, adding that he should know because he was fired too.

“Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site everybody’s allowed here and we think that’s a good thing,” he continued.

Carlson ended his video by saying, “We’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last 6 1/2 years to Twitter. We bring some other things too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now, we’re just grateful to be here free speech is the main right that you have.”

No word on when the show will start.