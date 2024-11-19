Rare Tupac Shakur Autographed Movie Script Heading To Auction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A rare script signed by Tupac Shakur from the 1994 film *Above the Rim* is set to be auctioned in Los Angeles on November 21, offering collectors a part of Hip-Hop and Hollywood history.

Tupac Shakur starred in the 1994 sports drama Above the Rim in which he played the role of antagonist Birdie Sheppard.

The script, signed “2PAC” by the rapper in black ballpoint on the front cover, will be offered by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on Thursday (November 21) and is expected to attract a wide range of potential buyers. The script remains an iconic piece not only from Shakur’s filmography but also from his ascendancy in popular culture.

Measuring 8.5” by 11” with color-coded pages indicating the various stages of script drafts, it has been kept in excellent condition over the years, despite some light handling wear and one missing fastener.

The historical value of the script is enhanced by the fact that it was acquired by actor David Bailey, who played the character Mike Rollins in the film.

The lot also includes a candid photograph taken during filming and an official Letter of Authenticity provided by Bailey’s son.

The auction comes 30 years after the original release of *Above the Rim* and is expected to ignite significant interest due to Shakur’s enduring influence on both the music and film industries.

Shakur, who was murdered in 1996 at the age of 25, has only grown in global admiration since his death.