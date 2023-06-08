Tupac Finally Acknowledged By Hollywood With Star On The Walk Of Fame

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rap star Tupac Shakur officially received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today. Check it out!

More than two decades after his untimely death, legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today.

The posthumous award was accepted by Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, at a ceremony hosted by longtime radio host Big Boy.

The event, which was held in Hollywood, California, was attended by friends, family, and fans of the late rap icon.

Among the attendees were notable figures from the hip-hop community, including YG, Mike Epps, DJ Quik, Danny Boy, Allen Hughes, and fellow Outlawz member Young Noble.

The ceremony was not just a celebration of Tupac’s music but also a testament to his enduring influence on the culture.

Sekyiwa Shakur, Tupac’s sister, was there to accept the star on her brother’s behalf. The Hollywood Walk of Fame announced the award more than 25 years after Tupac’s death, a testament to his enduring legacy and influence.

“Today we’re not just honoring a star in the ground, but we’re honoring the work and the passion that he’s put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today. Once again, he has made us all extremely proud. We love you Tupac,” Sekyiwa Shakur said.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary,” said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. “This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come.”

The ceremony concluded with the unveiling of Tupac’s star, a moment met with applause and cheers from the crowd.

As the star was revealed, it was clear that Tupac’s legacy continues to shine brightly, a testament to his enduring impact on music and culture.

The ceremony was also a moment of reflection for those who knew Tupac personally.

“I signed to Death Row at the age of 15 years old, and later on in the years, Tupac came over, and I had an opportunity to work on his album, All Eyes on Me,” Danny Boy told Hollywood Today. “I’m amazed, and I’m blessed that people still remember me for that small part, and I still remember 26 years later.”

The star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a fitting tribute to a man who, even in death, continues to inspire and influence generations. As one attendee put it, “It’s just beautiful, you know, God’s timing.”

The ceremony was a poignant reminder of Tupac’s enduring legacy, a testament to his impact on music, culture, and society. As his star shines on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it serves as a symbol of his enduring influence, a legacy that continues to resonate with fans around the world.