Tupac Estate Sells “Immortal Collection” NFT Based On His Jewellery

Tupac Shakur’s estate has for the first time authorized an NFT collection inspired by some of Pac’s most well-known jewelry pieces.

“The Immortal Collection” drops on December 15 and is composed of some of Tupac’s most recognizable pieces of jewelry. Digital Arts & Sciences created the four-piece lot in partnership with Impossible Brief.

“The four-piece Immortal Collection is based on and connected to what Tupac saw in himself, in the stories he felt were worthy of telling, and what connects everyone to each other: ARTIST, ACTIVIST, SINNER, SAINT,” the press release continued.

The Pieces Reflect The Qualities Tupac Saw In Himself

The “Artist” is symbolized by his 2PAC ring; the “Activist” is represented by the Makaveli bracelet; the “Sinner” is reflected in the solitaire diamond ring and the “Saint” is represented by the Euphanasia medallion necklace. Notably, Tupac wore this piece in the last photo taken of him before his death in 1996.

“Tupac’s belief that everyone has the right to express themselves honestly through whichever artform they saw fit includes everything from music, to acting, from writing to dance, from photography and culinary art to self-expression through fashion. For Tupac, this included his choice of jewelry,” the press release continued. “… In the last year of his life, he had the luxury of not just affording higher-end items, but he started to design them himself, down to the smallest details.”

Furthermore, the Shakur Estate worked closely with Digital Arts & Sciences and Impossible Brief to explore Tupac’s personal archives. Ultimately, they selected a series of pieces that they felt held the deepest meaning to him.

The collection will feature in the upcoming Tupac exhibit titled “Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free” in L. A. The museum experience premieres in January at The Canvas @ L.A. Live, Georgia Street, and Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.