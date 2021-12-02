Tupac Hard Drive Of Unreleased Content Expected To Fetch $1M At Auction

Tupac’s right-hand man and former personal bodyguard owned the cache which includes a never-heard-before song and images of the rapper.

Tupac memorabilia is highly sought after among artifacts from music history following the rapper’s untimely death on 13 September 1996.

Items from his life and career continue to come up for sale with the latest piece coming from Tupac’s bodyguard and friend, Frank Alexander, who was with Pac on the night he was killed. Before his death, Alexander owned an old hard drive of unpublished content including songs, previously unseen footage, and even legal documents.

The auction is being handled by Gotta Have Rock and Roll who say the 83GB hard drive will unearth new insights into the life of Tupac Shakur.

“Some of the highlights on the hard drive include a 35 second clip from a never released song — which is incredibly rare in Tupac’s recording history,” reads the description on the hard drive. “The photos and videos bring you right into Tupac’s life in the mid to late ’90s and are some of the most intimate media that exists of him.”

A snippet of the song was obtained by TMZ and is a never-before-heard version of “Letz Get It On (Ready 2 Rumble).”

Among the photos featured in the lot are shots of Tupac with Mike Tyson and music industry moguls and artists. They include the late Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell, Suge Knight, and R&B group Jodeci.

The collection went up for sale Wednesday (Dec. 1) with bidding set to end Friday, December 10. Fans wishing to own this Tupac collection should expect to dish out big bucks. Bids start at $10,000 though the item is expected to fetch anywhere between $600,000 and $1.2 million.