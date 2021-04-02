Tupac, Notorious B.I.G. And Flavor Flav Have New Home At Australian Reptile Park

(AllHipHop News)
A group of zookeepers in Australia is paying tribute to some of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars – by giving a new batch of alligators rap monikers.
Ten new alligators recently arrived in huge wooden boxes, at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales.
Australian Reptile Park Director, Tim Faulkner revealed his staff had named most of the alligators after famous rappers.
Two of the biggest reptiles have been named after the most revered rappers in the history of the business – Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.
Another alligator was blessed to be named after Public Enemy group member Flavor Flav.
“Yeah it’s been a lot of fun, No bites so far, which is always good, it’s been nice and safe. But these guys are pretty fiery it’s going to be pretty fun feeding them come springtime, that’s for sure,” said Daniel Rumsey, Head Of Reptiles for the Australian Reptile Park.
Check out the footage below as Tupac, Biggie and Flav are introduced to their new habitat at the Australian Reptile Park.