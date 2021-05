Young Noble is thankful for his life, after he was rushed to the hospital for a heart attack.

A popular member of Tupac’s Outlawz is in the hospital and recovering after suffering from a major health scare.

Young Noble was rushed to the hospital yesterday (May 22) after what he labeled as a “serious heart attack.”

The rapper posted a picture of himself from the hospital today, along with a message warning his fans and followers to take their health seriously.

“Thank you to all my luved ones who been praying for me I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday I had a serious heart attack but God is too good & the amazing doctors brung me back an they getting me right,” Young Noble said. “I plan to put everything in my life on hold while I recover an get my health all the way right…This will only make me stronger I’m grateful for a second chance an I beg y’all please please please take your health serious all the unhealthy living an stress catches up sooner than later!”

Thankfully, Young Noble is on his way to recovering. Young Noble formed The Outlawz with Tupac in 1995. In addition to Tupac and Young Noble,

The Outlawz, who released 10 albums in total, featured Pac’s brother Mopreme, E.D.I. Mean, Big Syke, Hussein Fatal, Napoleon, Kastro, and Yaki Kadafi.