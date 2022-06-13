Tupac Shakur Estate Brings His Powamekka Café To Los Angeles

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tupac Shakur’s Powamekka Café restaurant concept was previously brought to life at a pop-up location in New York.

Tupac Shakur’s Powamekka Café is making a return.

The late rapper’s estate is launching a limited-edition location of the café in Los Angeles. Tupac’s restaurant concept will debut on the West Coast in partnership with Fixins Soul Kitchen.

Tupac’s Powamekka Café opens in Los Angeles on Thursday (June 16). The restaurant is located across from the Wake Me When I’m Free museum experience at LA Live.

The Hip Hop legend’s estate previously teamed up with Universal Music Group’s merchandise company Bravado to create a Powamekka Café in 2017. A pop-up location appeared in New York at Sweet Chick, a restaurant owned by Nas and John Seymour.

“Tupac’s creative vision was limitless,” his estate’s trustee Tom Whalley said at the time. “He was constantly working on ideas and plans that reached far beyond music and film. One of the things he was extremely passionate about was opening a restaurant; he even sketched out plans and a concept for a menu. We are proud to bring Tupac’s Powamekka Café to life.”

The Powamekka Café operates in Los Angeles from June 16 through June 30. The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Reservations for Tupac’s restaurant are available via Open Table.