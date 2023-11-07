Tupac Shakur Murder Case: Keefe D Learns Start Date For Trial

Duane “Keefe D” Davis pleaded not guilty to a murder charge for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur.

A Las Vegas judge scheduled Keefe D’s trial for Tupac Shakur’s murder at a hearing on Tuesday (November 7). Judge Carli Kierny intended to begin the trial on June 3, 2024.

Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, was arrested for his alleged role in Tupac’s death in September. Earlier this month, Keefe D pleaded not guilty to murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

Judge Tierra Jones initially presided over Keefe D’s case. The Tupac murder case was transferred to Judge Kierny after Keefe D entered his plea.

Keefe D’s next court date is scheduled for January 9, 2024. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, his lawyers have roughly two months to file a petition to contest their client’s murder charge.

Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano were appointed as public defenders in the case. Attorney Ross Goodman previously appeared poised to represent Keefe D. Those plans fell apart when Keefe D was unable to meet the terms of an agreement with Goodman.

Prosecutors accuse Keefe D of orchestrating Tupac’s murder. Authorities claim Keefe D was the “shot caller” of the group behind the crime but concede he was not the triggerman.

Tupac was infamously shot in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. He died from his injuries on September 13, 1996.