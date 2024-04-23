Tupac Shakur Murder Case Moves One Step Closer To Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested for his alleged role in Tupac Shakur’s murder more than 25 years after the deadly shooting.

Keefe D appeared in court for a hearing in the Tupac Shakur murder case on Tuesday (April 23). Nevada prosecutors said they should be able to review and turn over documents to end the discovery phase within two months.

According to KSNV in Las Vegas, Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal told Judge Carli Kierny the prosecution believed it collected all the necessary documents from various agencies. Keefe D’s attorney Carl Arnold confirmed he already received some redacted documents from prosecutors at the pretrial status hearing.

Judge Kierny scheduled another status check for July 23. Keefe D’s trial is tentatively set to begin on November 4.

Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, was arrested for Tupac’s 1996 murder in 2023. Keefe D was charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Tupac was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. Authorities said Keefe D wasn’t the gunman, but he devised the plan to attack Tupac.

“Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. “He orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”

Keefe D pleaded not guilty to murder. He maintained his innocence despite prosecutors noting how he admitted his role in Tupac’s death in a memoir and various interviews. Last year, Keefe D’s former attorneys claimed he lied about his involvement in Tupac’s murder for money.

“The truthfulness of the content of the interviews was never verified,” his defense team argued. “The book and interviews were done for entertainment and to make money from a situation that [former LAPD detective Greg] Kading and others had already profited from.”

Keefe D’s trial was originally supposed to start in June. Judge Kierny moved the trial to November at a hearing in February.