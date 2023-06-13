Tupac Shakur’s Father Outraged By Question About Shooting In ‘Dear Mama’ Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tupac Shakur’s dad Billy Garland had several issues with FX’s ‘Dear Mama’ documentary series, but one question really upset him.

Tupac Shakur’s biological father criticized director Allen Hughes for asking a “disparaging question” in the FX documentary series Dear Mama.

Billy Garland, the father of Tupac, discussed his issues with the documentary series in an interview with The Art of Dialogue. Garland cited one specific question that upset him in a clip published on Monday (June 12).

“The one thing that p##### me off, he asked the question did Tupac shoot himself in the nuts,” Garland said. “Remember? I said well, why would you ask that disparaging question? What the f### does that got to do with Dear Mama? But it [made me realize] maybe this guy don’t really like Pac.”

Tupac’s father questioned the motives of Hughes and others involved in the Dear Mama series. Garland believed many of the key players had a “personal beef” with his son.

Garland thought the documentary misrepresented him. He didn’t appreciate how his interview was edited for the series.

“I think [I was depicted] the exact way that they wanted to depict me,” Garland said. “That I was just someone who popped out of the woodwork to try and hook onto Tupac’s star. And not that I was his father who had been trying to reach him for five years and had been lied to for four of those years. So, that hurt. That hurt, that bothered me.”

FX’s Dear Mama series premiered in April. It is available to stream on Hulu.