Tupac Shakur’s Sister On Keefe D’s Arrest: “Today Is A Victory But I Will Reserve Judgement”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tupac Shakur quickly mentioned his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, in the 1995 single “Dear Mama” although most people don’t know who she is. When authorities arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis for the murder of the iconic rapper on Friday (September 29), people were evidently interested in what she had to say.

Hours after the arrest, Sekyiwa shared on Instagram, “The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son.”

Sekyiwa continued, “His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized, so yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgement until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete.”

While being moved by the notion the mystery behind her brother’s murder might be resolved, her words are also measured.

“There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall,” she added. “We are seeking real justice, on all fronts.”

During a press conference, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson noted, “It has often been said ‘justice delayed is justice denied.’ It’s a quote we hear often and for many, many years when talking about our legal system, but not in this case. Today, justice will be served in the murder of Tupac Shakur.”