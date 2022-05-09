Tupac’s ‘Dear Mama’ Docu-Series Drops On Mother’s Day

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Ain’t a woman alive that could take my mama’s place,” Tupac once said about his mother. In the new doc, fans get to see why.

The FX network dropped the trailer for the “Dear Mama” docuseries about Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 8th).

The five-part documentary series titled after Tupac’s 1995 hit song is based on the relationship between Pac and Afeni.

Fans may have remembered the series under its original title, “Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur.”

In the 47-second trailer, she can be heard sharing some life lessons she taught her famous son when they were both alive.

“It was my responsibility to teach Tupac how to survive his reality,” Afeni said. “So, Tupac do something wrong, take your little sorry self in that corner, get the New York Times and let’s have a debate about it. Not a discussion, a debate. Let me hear what your idea is, stand up, defend it.”

“Dear Mama,” directed by Allen Hughes, will include never before seen footage and pictures of his mother and the rapper, dating back to the early 70s when he was a baby.

A news release from FX says the project was “told through the eyes of the people who knew them best.”

“An intimate wide-angle portrait of the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history, whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution, and justice are more relevant today than ever,” it continues.

Despite the trailer being released in the Spring, “Dear Mama” will not come out until the Fall on FX. Each episode will stream the following day on Hulu.