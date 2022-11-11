Tupac’s Stepfather Mutulu Shakur To Be Freed From Prison On His Deathbed 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Parole Commission has granted the release of the terminally ill Mutulu Shakur to spend his final days with his family and friends.

Black liberation elder Mutulu Shakur is set to be released after spending more than 36 years behind bars.

On Thursday, The U.S. Parole Commission confirmed that the late rapper’s stepfather will be released to spend his remaining days in Southern California with his family, The Intercept reports.

Activists have fought long and hard to secure Mututlu Shakur’s release. The 72-year-old is dying of bone marrow cancer. As reported by AllHipHop.com, Mutulu’s attorney Brad Thomson said doctors determined his client only had six months to live in May. His supporters argued Shakur posed no risk to society and would be unlikely to reoffend if released.

“We are relieved that the Parole Commission now recognizes what has long been true — that Dr. Shakur’s release poses no risk whatsoever,” Shakur’s attorney, Brad Thomson, said. “It is tragic that it took until he was on the verge of death for that truth to finally be realized.”

Mutulu Shakur has long since been eligible for release, as per the Parole Commission guidelines.

The Commission stated: “We now find your medical condition renders you so infirm of mind and body that you are no longer physically capable of committing any Federal, State or local crime.”

According to his attorney, Mututlu Shakur “will now be able to live out his final days, surrounded by the love and care of his family and close friends.”

In 1998, Mutultu was sentenced to 60 years in prison after being convicted of multiple charges, including conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. His supporters argued his actions were political and not criminal.