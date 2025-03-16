Turbo Wins $10M Lawsuit Over Producer Tag—What Judge Ruled

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Producer Turbo secured a major legal win protecting his famous tag featured on numerous hit songs, against copyright allegations.

Turbo triumphed big-time in court after a copyright battle over his iconic “Run dat back Turbo” producer tag ended with a judge throwing out all claims filed against him by Georgia musician Jamal Britt.

The ruling was a decisive win for the Grammy-nominated, diamond-certified hitmaker, dismissing Britt’s accusations of copyright infringement, Lanham Act violations and joint ownership.

The judge determined that all of Britt’s allegations lacked sufficient evidence, reinforcing Turbo’s sole ownership and exclusive rights to his catchy audio signature.

This legal drama started in January 2024 when Britt filed suit against Turbo, along with Warner Chappell Music and several major record labels.

Britt alleged that his voice recording, originally laid down in the 2017 track “Afghanistan,” was used without his permission as the recognizable producer tag that has graced more than 80 chart-topping songs by some of the industry’s biggest names, including Lil Baby, Gunna, Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown.

Britt was seeking joint authorship credits and compensation for past royalties and unspecified damages.

However, the court’s recent dismissal makes clear Britt had no creative role in the producer tag beyond his initial contribution to “Afghanistan.”

The judgment effectively protects Turbo’s artistic identity, cementing his control over the now-famous tag in future productions.

Turbo’s victory is significant, given the prominence of his trademark catchphrase. The phrase “Run dat back, Turbo” has become synonymous with some of Hip-Hop’s hottest hits.

It notably punctuates the 2018 smash “Drip Too Hard” by Lil Baby and Gunna, which soared to No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The tag also appears on popular singles by Moneybagg Yo and Nicki Minaj, further establishing Turbo’s distinctive production style within the music industry.