Twitter Users React To Rumors Desus & Mero Have Parted Ways

Speculation about the Bodega Boys is running wild online. Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker’s stage name is currently trending on Twitter as users discuss rumors that he and longtime content partner Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez are no longer a duo.
“Bodegahive you think I abandoned y’all but the art is coming back. Plz believe in me, I love y’all,” tweeted Desus Nice back on June 19.
Then on July 15, Desus added, “I tried y’all.” He returned to the platform to post, “The hive deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out… actually just wait.”
The story of the alleged implosion of the Bodega Boys podcast picked up steam over the weekend. Celebrities even began discussing the perceived fallout over the last several hours.
Questlove & Taxstone Weigh In On The Rumors
For example, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of The Roots tweeted, “Wait——I’m late—-why is everyone asking me ‘Is this a coincidence you’re putting up the Desus/Mero ep?’ Been on stage for the last 5 hours what’s [going] on?!”
The verified Twitter account for currently incarcerated podcaster Daryl “Taxstone” Campbell posted, “Ain’t no Desus and Mero breaking up I’ll slap the s### out both of them n#####… Desus and Mero a rap group now, that’s it we [were] panicking for no reason.”
Desus Nice apparently got wind of the discussion on social media about the pair’s alleged split. This morning, The Bronx, New York native tweeted, “Twitter comes for everyone eventually.”
Desus & Mero Moved Their Brand From The Internet To TV
The Bodega Boys has over 250 episodes dating back to 2015. The podcast’s most recent show premiered on November 15, 2021. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero also hosted the Complex TV web series Desus vs. Mero in 2014.
Viceland’s Desus & Mero television program aired for two seasons from 2016 to 2018. Desus & Mero then moved to the premium cable network Showtime in 2019. The fourth season of Showtime’s version of the late-night talk show premiered on March 10, 2022 and ended on June 23, 2022.
While the official status of Desus & Mero is still unclear, both New Yorkers took part in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday, July 16. The lineups also featured Quavo, Coi Leray, Bad Bunny, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anthony Ramos, Bryan Cranston, and others.