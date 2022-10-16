Two People Shot At College During Asian Doll Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Two people were shot at an Asian Doll concert.

Two people were shot at an Asian Doll concert during homecoming festivities at Livingstone College.

Additionally, multiple people were injured according to Salisbury, North Carolina police.

Asian Doll was performing on stage at the time of the shooting, which occurred after a fight broke out. Neither of the people shot were Livingstone students. Some of those that were injured was a result of the chaos after shot rang out. Earlier rumors stated that three people were shot.

Police are reportedly investigating further. according to WSOC-TV, students were forced to flee from both the fight and the shots. All of this happened approximately at 11 PM, when police campus police responded to the alert.

College officials condemned the act and admitted it was not the first time gunfire has marred campus activities.

“I’m saddened that after a week of homecoming activities without incident, our students, alumni, their families and friends had to witness this senseless act of gun violence,” Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis said. “My prayer is that the community will respond to Livingstone College in the same manner it responded when gunfire erupted at a holiday basketball tournament in December.”