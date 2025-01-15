Two Teens Arrested After 14-Year-Old U.K. Rapper’s Tragic Stabbing 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

14-year-old aspiring British rapper Kelyan Bokassa was fatally stabbed while riding a bus in South East London on January 7.

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old aspiring British rapper Kelyan Bokassa.

A 44-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, per Sky News. The arrests were made on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. All three remain in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

Kelyan Bokassa was fatally stabbed on January 7, 2025. The teen was riding a bus in Woolwich, South-East London just before 2:30 p.m. when he was attacked.

A patrolling officer raised the alarm, prompting the dispatch of emergency responders, including police, paramedics, and the London Air Ambulance. Despite medical efforts, Kelyan died shortly after help arrived at the scene.

His grief-stricken mother, Mary Bokassa, told journalists that Kelyan had been “groomed by gangs” from the age of six years old and had spent time on the streets. She claimed her “very kind and caring” son was “taken advantage of.” Kelyan was reportedly due in court for a machete offense days after his death.

“I feel hurt because I tried to prevent it,” she said. “I’ve tried so many, so many times.”

The incident occurred just three months after another fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in the same area. 9 teenage boys were killed in fatal stabbings in London last year. A tenth boy lost his life in a shooting.

These figures marked a decline from the 21 teenage deaths recorded in the city in 2023.

The Metropolitan Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about Kelyan Bokassa’s murder to come forward.

“I know that this incident deeply affected you all,” Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said. “I hope that these two arrests reassure you that we are doing everything to tackle violent offenders across London.”

