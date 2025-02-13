Ty Dolla $ign Distances Himself From Ye’s Hate Speech

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ty Dolla $ign appeared to separate himself from Ye’s controversies following the rapper’s latest wave of inflammatory social media activity.

Ty Dolla $ign distanced himself from Ye’s inflammatory remarks after the rapper ignited outrage with a string of antisemitic and racist posts on X and an attempt to sell s#######-branded merchandise.

“I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY,” Ty Dolla $ign posted on his Instagram Stories.

Though he didn’t mention Ye by name, the statement arrived as backlash mounted against the controversial artist, whose latest online activity once again thrust him into public condemnation.

The Hip-Hop duo, known collectively as ¥$, unveiled their partnership in October 2023 and released two albums together last year, Vultures 1 and Vultures 2.

Their creative synergy had been building for nearly a decade, with their first collaboration appearing on Ye’s The Life of Pablo in 2016. However, in the wake of Ye’s four-day tirade on X—formerly Twitter—Ty Dolla $ign appeared to draw a line.

Ye’s incendiary posts, which included antisemitic content, prompted platform moderators to temporarily disable his account. While his profile has since been restored, it now carries a content warning alerting visitors to “potentially sensitive content.”

Most of the offending posts have been scrubbed from his page.

The fallout didn’t stop there. E-commerce giant Shopify swiftly pulled the plug on Ye’s Yeezy web store after he attempted to sell T-shirts emblazoned with a s#######.

As of now, the site remains inactive. Ty Dolla $ign isn’t the only public figure calling out Ye’s recent actions.

Celebrities including Isla Fisher, David Schwimmer, and Charlie Puth have all taken to social media to denounce his rhetoric, joining a chorus of voices demanding accountability.

Ye’s increasingly volatile online presence has triggered both industry and public scrutiny, threatening his already frayed reputation.

As for Ty Dolla $ign, his statement suggests a conscious effort to detach himself from the growing turmoil surrounding his collaborator.