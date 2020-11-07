Ty Dolla $ign Hires Powerful Lawyers To Appeal Brother’s Murder Conviction

(AllHipHop News)
Ty Dolla $Ign is continuing his efforts to free his brother from jail.
The Hip-Hop star’s brother Big TC is serving a life sentence for murder but, according to Ty, real name Tyrone William Griffin, Jr., he’s still working on having the conviction overturned.
“We got a new team helping, working on his case,” the hitmaker told Ebro Darden on Apple Music, insisting, “We’re just gonna fight until he’s home.”
Ty has long been campaigning for his brother’s conviction to be overturned and even named his debut studio album, 2015’s Free TC, in his honor.
The musician appeared on the radio show to promote his new album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, which dropped last month and features collaborations with stars including Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Kid Cudi, Future and Kanye West.
Confirming he’d played the LP to his sibling, who’s also a musician, Ty shared: “He heard it because it just came out. He didn’t hear it before it came out, but now that it’s out, he heard it. He loves it.
“He came up with a whole treatment for ‘Real Life,'” he adds, teasing, “I’m going to put it together and make it happen. It’s a crazy idea.”
“Real Life” appears on the 25-track record as a collaboration with Roddy Ricch and Mustard.