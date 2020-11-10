Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz Planning Special Christmas Music

(AllHipHop News)
Singers Ty Dolla $ign and Trey Songz are helping to get fans ready for Christmas by each delivering an original holiday song.
The “Psycho” hitmaker has teamed up with vocalist Kiana Lede for Alone for Christmas, while Songz has unveiled Christmas Morning, both of which feature on Atlantic Records’ new R&B compilation album, Still Home for the Holidays.
The 13-track project, spotlighting established artists and rising stars, also includes Litmas from rapper Shelley, formerly known as DRAM, and Ain’t A Lonely Christmas Song from Tayla Parx.
Other tunes include a cover of Santa Baby from Ayanis, while Pink Sweats tackles This Christmas, using vocals from the late Donny Hathaway to produce a special duet.
Still Home for the Holidays hit streaming services on Friday.