Ty Dolla Sign Drops ‘Featuring Ty Dolla Sign’ Album Featuring Kanye West, Nicki Minaj & More

(AllHipHop News)
“I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible. Many people have said that when you see a song that says, ‘featuring Ty Dolla $ign,’ you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree,” declares Ty Dolla Sign.
The Featuring Ty Dolla Sign album landed on DSPs on Friday morning. The singer-songwriter’s third studio LP contains the star-studded guest artist lineup of Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Jhené Aiko, Anderson Paak, Thundercat, Quavo, Lil Durk, Mustard, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, 6lack, Gunna, Musiq Soulchild, Tish Hyman, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex.
#FeaturingTyDollaSign album out now !! https://t.co/QxKZhU5duW 💲 pic.twitter.com/IgEHFire9U
— Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) October 23, 2020
”My approach to music has always been about frequencies, emotions, and energy. When I collaborate, whether it’s for my project or someone else’s, it’s always about marrying frequencies,” explains Ty Dolla Sign. “When I create a project and have artists featured on my songs, I don’t pick who the hottest artist is or what’s going to get the most streams, I choose which artist’s frequency is going to work best on the song. I use featured artists with the same precision that I would use any instrument.”
The Los Angeles native adds, “Everybody has their own side of ‘Ty Dolla $ign’ that they prefer: the go-to collaborator of all genres, the underrated king of R&B, the hitmaker of the often raunchy club banger, the multi-instrumentalist, and producer. Sometimes, I even want to use my different frequencies on my own songs.”
Featuring Ty Dolla Sign follows 2015’s Free TC and 2017’s Beach House 3 albums. His catalog also consists of numerous mixtapes and EPs. However, TDS says, “I decided to name my third studio album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.”