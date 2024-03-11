Ty Dolla $ign Reveals Personal Details About “Vultures 2” Cover Art

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The singer’s brother is serving time for a first-degree murder conviction.

Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West still plan to release the second installment in their Vultures album series. The Hip-Hop/R&B duo, collectively known as ¥$, unveiled the sequel’s official cover art.

Vultures 2’s artwork features a masked man holding the photo of another man. Some fans assumed Kanye West was the person behind the face covering in the image.

However, Ty Dolla $ign cleared up the speculation. An Instagram user questioned why the Vultures 2 cover supposedly did not include Ty. The Los Angeles-bred performer responded, “This is me holding a picture of my brother, TC, fyi.”

Ty Dolla $ign has incorporated his sibling, Gabriel “TC” Griffin, into his content in the past. The singer/songwriter’s 2015 debut album, Free TC, served as a dedication to his incarcerated brother.

“After Free TC, he just got hella attention and something happened where it got back to them and he ended up getting locked in the hole for a long ass time,” Ty admitted in 2017.

Vultures 2 does not have an official release date yet. Following multiple delays, Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West put out Vultures 1 on February 10. That project has spent two weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart.