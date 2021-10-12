Tyga Accused Of Domestic Violence By Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson

Tyga’s former girlfriend posted pictures of injuries she allegedly sustained at the hands of Tyga after an incident at his home.

Tyga is being accused of domestic violence by his former girlfriend. He allegedly got into an altercation with Camaryn Swanson at his California home early Monday morning (October 11).

TMZ reports Camaryn showed up at Tyga’s house in the middle of the night, shouting and screaming. The situation turned physical, resulting in her now making accusations of domestic violence against him.

#TYGA Called Out For Domestic Violence by Bruised Ex-Girlfriend #CamarynSwanson pic.twitter.com/nFfLqO6meW — Change in the Youth Music (@ciiity_) October 11, 2021

According to TMZ, they’ve heard from someone very close to Tyga that the rapper told his ex not to come to his home. She showed up anyway at 3 am “shouting at the top of her lungs” outside his front door.

The source reports that Tyga felt Camaryn was the influence. Some relatives who were over at his house also came to the same conclusion. According to the source, Tyga allowed her inside to talk and she continued raising her voice.

Camaryn called the cops after being collected by her mother. TMZ has reportedly spoken to law enforcement who say Tyga’s ex filed a report claiming he put his hands on her. Officers at the scene report seeing “visible marks” and took a report for felony domestic violence.

Camaryn has since posted a video of her alleged injuries saying she is “embarrassed and ashamed” things have gone this far but she is standing up for herself. She also posted text messages purportedly between her and Tyga showing him sending a car for her at 3 AM, refuting claims he asked her not to come over.

Police went to speak to Tyga Monday morning but he didn’t want to speak to them, instead making arrangements to go to LAPD Tuesday morning to make a statement. He was not arrested.

It is unclear when Tyga and Camaryn split but it is thought to be prior to Monday’s incident. The pair have not been a couple for very long, they reportedly began dating in early 2021.