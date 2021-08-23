Tyga Deletes OnlyFans Account, Set To Launch Myystar Platform

The “Rack City” rhymer wants to provide a new revenue source for content creators.

Late last year, Micheal Ray “Tyga” Nguyen-Stevenson set up an OnlyFans management and lifestyle company called Too Raww. Now that OnlyFans is moving away from sexual content, Tyga is making another business move of his own.

The 31-year-old West Coast rapper deleted his OnlyFans account, and he is preparing to present his own subscription-based platform called myystar. The site is scheduled for a full launch by October. Users can apply for membership.

According to a press release, myystar will only take 10% from creators’ earnings as opposed to OnlyFans taking 20%. Creators will also have the ability to sell NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Tyga partnered with creative director, Ryder Ripps of OKFOCUS, to design the myystar platform. Ripps was involved in the branding of VFILES and 88RISING. He worked with Travis Scott and Kanye West as well.

OnlyFans is banning “content containing sexually-explicit conduct” in October in order to “comply with the requests of [the company’s] banking partners and payout providers.” Many online sex workers were rocked by the news of the coming changes to the website.

“I know how many people make a lot of money on OnlyFans, and that’s where most of their revenue is at,” Tyga told Forbes. “I want to give those people hope.”

OnlyFans was founded in 2016, and it quickly became a go-to site for pornographic material. The London-based business allows its 2 million creators to offer subscriptions for exclusive content. OnlyFans reportedly has a user base of 130 million people.