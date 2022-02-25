Tyga & Doja Cat Join Forces Again For “Freaky Deaky” Music Video

Watch the new visuals from the two California natives.

Compton-bred rapper Tyga once again teamed up with a female rapper for his latest collaboration. T-Raww linked with Doja Cat for the “Freaky Deaky” single.

Mike Crook, Ryan Ogren, and Dr. Luke produced the track. In addition, Tyga and Doja Cat starred in the new “Freaky Deaky” music video.

Those visuals quickly became the #13 top trend in YouTube’s music section as the video racked up over 100,000 views in its first four hours on the platform. Tyga’s name also trended on Twitter this morning (February 25).

Previously, Doja Cat tapped Tyga for the “Juicy (Remix)” in 2019. Plus, her catalog includes collaborations with Rico Nasty, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, SZA, The Weeknd, City Girls, Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.

“Me and [Doja Cat], the first collab that we ever [did], it never came out, it was a long time ago before she really blew up. And then ‘Juicy’ was the first real collab that the world seen and I felt like the chemistry was so good there,” said Tyga during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily.

The 32-year-old Hip Hop veteran continued, “Working with [Doja Cat] is really easy. It’s like working with Chris [Brown]. I feel like Chris and Lil Wayne are two people that I can go in the studio with and make a great record in 30 minutes.”

Tyga has also worked with other female rappers such as Nicki Minaj (“Dip”), Iggy Azalea (“Kream”), and Megan Thee Stallion (“Freak”). The former member of Lil Wayne’s Young Money label created 2015’s Fan of a Fan: The Album joint project with Chris Brown.