Tyga Explains How Lil Wayne Inspired “The Masked Singer” Appearance

Rap star Tyga was unveiled as the Dalmatian on this week’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” He explains who inspired him to appear on the show!

Lil Wayne’s decision to compete on “The Masked Singer” inspired Tyga to follow in his footsteps.

The rapper was unmasked as the Dalmatian on this week’s episode of the TV show.

He told host Nick Cannon that it was his pal’s performance on the last season of the program that prompted him to take part.

“I saw Wayne do it… That just inspired me,” he explained.

Judge Robin Thicke praised the hitmaker for taking part in the show, telling him: “We’re lucky to have you on the show. Every time we have the young, hottest cats on the show it makes us look cooler.”

Tyga had earlier explained his Dalmatian costume, revealing that he has always felt like the “underdog” in life.

“As a kid, I always visualised my success,” he said. “Growing up, there wasn’t really a playbook for my game, so I had to make my own. I remember when I was 12, I saved up money and went out and bought my own gear. I just became obsessed with practicing every day. I mean I always wanted to play in the big leagues, and then I met one of the biggest players in the game. And the rest is history. I always felt like I was the underdog. So I’m here doing something totally different just to prove that. But enough practice, I can do anything.”

Following his elimination from the show, Tyga shared a clip of his performance on Instagram, writing alongside it: “Lost… guess I was too obvious lol @maskedsingerfox.”

Despite his remark, none of the judges – including Robin, who previously collaborated with Tyga – guessed his identity.